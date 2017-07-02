Ahiara Diocese: What will happen to priests who fail to apologize to Pope – Archbishop Kaigama

The President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has disclosed what will happen to priests of Ahiara diocese when the expiration of the papal ultimatum issued to them expires. The priests were asked to write apology letters for their rejection of Bishop Peter Okpaleke as pioneer head of the relatively […]

Ahiara Diocese: What will happen to priests who fail to apologize to Pope – Archbishop Kaigama

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

