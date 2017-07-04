Pages Navigation Menu

Ahmadu Bello’s grandson, Danbaba resigns as Magajin Gari Sokoto

Hassan Ahmed, the only grandson of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, has resigned as the Magajin Gari of Sokoto. This follows a disagreement between him and the Zonal Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir. Sources from the Sultanate Council informed THISDAY that Danbaba resigned because he was […]

