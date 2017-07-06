Ahmed Musa Expresses Indepth Gratitude Over The Success Of His Traditional Wedding – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Ahmed Musa Expresses Indepth Gratitude Over The Success Of His Traditional Wedding
Information Nigeria
Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa and his newly married wife Juliet had a successful traditional marriage which was held in his new wife's hometown, Ogoja, Cross Rivers state on Saturday July 1st. Despite the divorce saga from his first wife which was …
First photos from Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding To New Wife, Juliet
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!