AIB trains 20 police officers on how to secure air crash sites

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has completed the training of the first batch of 20 police officers on how to secure air crash sites. Mr Olumide Osineye, the bureau’s General Manager, Security and Industries, told newsmen on Sunday in Lagos that the training was aimed at educating police officers on the importance of securing crash sites. He said the training, which took place at the AIB’s headquarters at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, had officers drawn from the Airport Command and Special Protection Unit of the Ikeja Police Command.

