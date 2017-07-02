A/Ibom Lawmakers Extend Tenure Of LG Transition Committee

By Bernard Tolani Dada Uyo

Lawmakers in Akwa Ibom State have approved the extension by six months of the tenure of Transition Committee for Local Government areas in the state.

The House in a resolution empowered the state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel to appoint Transition Committee chairmen and members to oversee Local Government Administration in the state for the period of six months.

This was sequel to a letter sent to the House by the governor, seeking the resolution of the House.

The tenure of the current transition committees is due to elapse on Monday, July 3, 2017.

The governor is expected to constitute new committees for Itu and Ukanafun LGAs that were earlier disbanded while rejigging the committees in the remaining 29 LGAs.

Some performing council heads are expected to make the list again

Local government election is scheduled for November 11, 2017 according to a recent release by the state Independent Electoral Commission.

Winners of the elections are expected to be sworn-in in December, 2017.

The post A/Ibom Lawmakers Extend Tenure Of LG Transition Committee appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

