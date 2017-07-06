Airport in Minneapolis Fails 95 Percent of Security Tests – Breitbart News
Breitbart News
Airport in Minneapolis Fails 95 Percent of Security Tests
Breitbart News
A recent test of security measures at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport revealed shocking results after the failure rate hit a worrying 95 percent. Last week, security experts from Washington D.C. arrived to test the airport's security …
