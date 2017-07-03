Aisha Buhari Leaves for UK to See President Buhari

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, again, on Sunday, left Nigeria for London in the United Kingdom, to visit her husband, Muhammadu Buhari, who has been receiving medical attention in the British capital since May 7.

Punch reports she will have a stopover in Addis Abba, Ethiopia, before continuing her journey to London on Tuesday.

This marks the second time Mrs. Buhari would be visiting her ailing husband since he embarked on his second medical vacation of the year close to 60 days ago.

According to a statement by the Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, on Sunday, the President’s wife would use the opportunity of her latest visit to convey the best wishes of Nigerians and their prayers to her husband.

Mrs. Buhari’s stopover in Addis Abba will afford her the opportunity to attend a meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS which will hold on Monday (today).

The statement read, “Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, left for London, the United Kingdom, on Sunday, July 2, 2017, to visit her husband who is on medical vacation.

“She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.

“She is expected to have a stopover at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS on Monday, July 3, 2017.

“She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation, and use the opportunity to restate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.”

Mrs. Buhari had, on May 30, travelled to London to join her husband, three weeks after he embarked on his latest medical vacation.

She returned to the country in the early hours of June 6 after spending one week in London.

She had said the President would soon return to join Nigerians as, according to her, he was recuperating fast.

