Aisha Buhari returns to London

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wife of Nigerian  President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari left for London, United Kingdom on Sunday July 2 to visit her husband who has been on medical vacation since  7 May. She last visited on 30 May and returned 6 June, with reports of President Buhari’s appreciation of the prayers by Nigerians for his quick recovery. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

