Aisha Buhari returns to London to see her ailing husband – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Aisha Buhari returns to London to see her ailing husband
NAIJ.COM
Aisha, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has returned to London where her husband has been receiving treatment for weeks now. Buhari had written the Nigerian Senate informing the lawmakers that he had handed over to Professor Yemi Osinbajo, …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!