Aisha Buhari returns to London to visit husband

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

ABUJA—Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, left for London, United Kingdom,  yesterday, to visit her husband who is on medical vacation, her office said in a statement.

“She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery,” spokesman Suleiman Haruna said.

He said Nigeria’s First Lady is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS, OAFLA, today.

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, addressing State House Correspondents shortly after her arrival in Abuja on Tuesday (6/6/17) from United Kingdom where she went to visit her husband, who is on medical leave in the British capital. She conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians over their constant prayers and said he would soon return to the country.

He said: “She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organization.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 3, 2017.”

Mr. Buhari has been in London since May 7, treating himself, while Vice President, Mr. Yemi Osinbajo, has been acting.

It is the second visit this year. President Buhari first spent 50 days there between January 19 and March 10 for tests and treatment.

