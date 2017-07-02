Aisha Buhari Returns To London

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left for London, United Kingdom , to visit her husband who is on medical vacation.

In a statement by her Director of Information,Suleiman Haruna, she will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.

” She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017.

“She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organization, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organization.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 3rdJuly, 2017,” he said.

