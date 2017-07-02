Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari travels to UK again

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has travelled to London to visit her husband, who has been on medical vacation since May 7. Aisha last visited on May 30 and returned June 6. When she returned then, she had expressed her appreciation for the prayers by Nigerians for Buhari’s quick recovery. This time around, she will […]

