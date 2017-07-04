Aisha Buhari’s hurried trip to London confirms President is on life-support – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that the hurried trip to London by First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated, saying that Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka said the governor, who addressed some journalists in Lagos on […]

The post Aisha Buhari’s hurried trip to London confirms President is on life-support – Fayose appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

