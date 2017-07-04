Pages Navigation Menu

Aisha Buhari’s hurried trip to London confirms President is on life-support – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that the hurried trip to London by First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari was a confirmation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s health had deteriorated, saying that Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka said the governor, who addressed some journalists in Lagos on […]

