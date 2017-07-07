Pages Navigation Menu

Ajayi Crowther University Notice On 2016/2017 Vacation Of Hall Of Residence.

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

The Ajayi Crowther University through her management wishes to inform all students that in accordance with the Academic calendar for 2016/2017 Session, all examinations shall end on 16th June, 2017 with the exception of the re-scheduled ones for 200 Level Law students which will end on 23rd, 2017.  Consequently, students are to vacate their Halls …

