Ajimobi constitutes TESCOM, Hospitals Mgt Board

By Ola Ajayi

The governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has approved the appointment of chairmen and members into the newly constituted Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, and Hospitals Management Board, HMB.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli, on Tuesday, conveyed the governor’s approval and directive for immediate constitution of the board.

The TESCOM has Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade as full-time chairman, while Messrs Ojo Omoyeni (Oyo), M.K. Ogunkunle, Laide Afolabi, M.R. Arinola, Ibrahim Bolomope and Mrs. Margaret Babalola will serve as part-time members.

Similarly, the statement named Dr. Goke Adeyemo as full-time chairman for the HMB, while Alhaji Rasaq Oladele, Mr. Diran Olabisi; Mrs. Funmilayo Ogundipe Anuoluwapo, Mr. Esuola Olabayo Sampson, Dr. Jare Adegbola, Dr. Adediran Oyeyinka and Alhaji Femi Yusuf, were appointed as part-time members.

The appointments are said to take immediate effect.

Meanwhile, members of the Education Trust Fund, which was recently constituted by the governor, will be inaugurated on Monday.

The Chairperson of the ETF is the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a former Minister of Industry, Chief Onikepo Akande.

