Akeredolu Will Not Play Politics With Issues That Affect The People – Ondo APC.

By Tope Fayehun, Akure

The Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin has assured the people of the state that the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN will play politics with issues that affect the people of the state.

Adetimehin who described the governor as a principled man ,noted that his administration has embarked on many developmental projects which is being felt across the 18 local governments and the 203 wards in the state.

The Acting Chairman spoke at the party secretariat during the official hanging of the portraits of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, the APC national Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and governor Akeredolu.

Adetimehin who said that the party is waxing stronger due to the good work the governor is doing in Alagbaka, noted that the party has come alive.

He decried the absence of the portraits of the President, national chairman and the governor of the state despite being in government.

Adetimehin said there is need to bring sign of governance into the party, stressing that the party must start bubling.

He said “it is a simple event, but the significance attached to it is more than simple. What we are witnessing here today is the official hanging of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s portrait, the national chairman, Odigie John – Oyegun and our amiable governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

“If you recall, for the past two years, the President has been in Office in Abuja, but there is no portrait of the President in this secretariat

“Also, the national chairman has been in Office for the past three and half years but there is no sign of our national chairman portraits in this secretariat, dittO, the governor of this state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN who was sworn in on February 24,2017, ever since then, there is no portrait of the governor in this secretariat.

“That shows there is no sign of governance in this secretariat, today,we are bringing governance into this secretariat.

“This is the ruling party. There is no difference between this office and Alagbaka. This secretariat gave birth to Alagbaka. Alagbaka is our baby, we must nurture it to its maximum growth and perfection.

“APC is waxing stronger in Alagbaka, the good work of the government is being felt across the eighteen local government of this state .

“Throughout the 18 local government and 203 wards, our people are happy, that there is good governance in the state.

“All of us are sure that Governor Akeredolu is going to perform. He’s not going to disappoint us. He’s a man of principles. He believes in what he does. He doesn’t lie. What ever he says he will do, he will do it.

“So, we are bringing signs of governance into the party secretariat, as soon as we hung the portrait, we will go downstairs again, to change the flags and all our flags will be new, that is Otun, Otun ni Which is, think anew, act anew.

“About two weeks ago, the governor performed his first official duty, he signed the 2017, appropriation Bill into law, in the next few weeks again , the commissioner will roll in, and will kick start the governance in the state.

“Like I said, as from this week, our party secretariat will be bubling, it will be alive because this is the root, our own root and it shall continue to be the root.

