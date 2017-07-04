Akon Signs Nigerian Producer, Samklef To His Konlive Music Label

Nigerian producer, Samklef has just been signed to International Music Label, KonLive Music Label, owned by Senegalese-American music star, Akon.

The obviously delighted Samklef took to his Instagram page: www.Instagram.com/samklef to announce this to his fans.

We say a big congratulations to him as well

