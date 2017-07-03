Akon signs Samklef to KonLive Records

Nigerian producer/artist Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef has been signed by Akon to KonLive Records. Samklef, who produced 6 tracks on Wizkid‘s debut album “Superstar” as well as working with other top acts like Ice Prince, Olamide, Vector, Skales, shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote: Dreams come through never give up God will always […]

