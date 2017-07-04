Pages Navigation Menu

Akon Welcomes Samklef To KonLive Records

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian producer and artist, Samuel Oguachuba popularly known as Samklef has been signed by Akon to KonLive Records. Samklef, who produced 6 tracks on Wizkid‘s debut album “Superstar” as well as working with other top acts like Ice Prince, Olamide, Vector, Skales, shared the news on his Instagram page and wrote: Dreams come through never …

