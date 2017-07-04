Akuchi – Ringi Ringi feat. Olamide (Dir. by Clarence Peters) – Daily Post Nigeria
Akuchi – Ringi Ringi feat. Olamide (Dir. by Clarence Peters)
Top Eastern music dog and B.I.G Entertainment act Akuchi is out with a new video for our viewing pleasure. This one is the official music video of his collaboration with Olamide which was titled “Ringi Ringi”. His love story with Olamide, did not start …
