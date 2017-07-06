Al-Makura Promises To Prosecute Individuals Involved In Hate Speech – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Al-Makura Promises To Prosecute Individuals Involved In Hate Speech
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Nasarawa state governor Tanko Al-Makura has threatened to arrest and prosecute individuals or groups who engage in hate speech that are capable of violating the existing peace in the state. Al-Makura made the position known when he received the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!