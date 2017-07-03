Al-Makura Warns Against Hate Speech, Vows To Prosecute Offenders

BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

Nasarawa State governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has warned that any individual or group that engages in hate speech that is likely to infringe on the rights of individuals will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.

The governor handed down the warning yesterday when he received traditional rulers led by the Emir of Lafia, Alh Isah Mustapha Agwai I, who paid him a courtesy call in Government House Lafia ,for his successful return from lesser Hajj and Sallah Homage.

He said that anybody caught making provocative statement capable of inciting the public will be punished according to the law to serve as a lesson to others.

Al-Makura said those hiding behind politics to incite the public should desist from it as government will henceforth take decisive measures to ensure that such utterances do not degenerate to unrest.

He urged the traditional rulers to caution those involved in making reckless statement to desist and report such individuals to the law enforcement agencies if they refuse to heed to their advice.

Al-Makura said that the state has suffered enough tribulations and crisis and will do its best to ensure that the peace enjoyed in the state is not truncated by selfish individuals who do not wish the state well.

“Anybody caught making provocative statements that infringes on the rights of groups or individuals will severely dealt with”

“Government will not allow those hiding in the name politics to insult individuals or groups either on social media or on the pages newspapers to go scot free”.

He promised that the state government will continue to protect the rights of citizens and ensure that everyone in the state enjoys equal right as citizens of the country.

The post Al-Makura Warns Against Hate Speech, Vows To Prosecute Offenders appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

