Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Al-Makura Warns Herdsmen, Farmers Against Avoidable Clash – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Al-Makura Warns Herdsmen, Farmers Against Avoidable Clash
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura has cautioned farmers and herdsmen to stick to their respective portions in order to ensure lasting peace in agrarian communities. The governor gave the warning at the launch of the sale of fertiliser for
Gov Al-Makura flags Off Sales Of Fertilizer To Farmers In NasarawaLeadership Newspapers
Food security: Farmers, herdsmen urged to co-exist peacefullyP.M. News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.