Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in attack on Kenya village – 660 News

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa


Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in attack on Kenya village
NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenyan officials say al-Shabab extremists from neighbouring Somalia have beheaded nine civilians in an attack on a village in the southeast. James Ole Serian, who leads a task force of security agencies combating al-Shabab, says the …
