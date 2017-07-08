Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in attack on Kenya village – 660 News
660 News
Al-Shabab beheads 9 civilians in attack on Kenya village
NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenyan officials say al-Shabab extremists from neighbouring Somalia have beheaded nine civilians in an attack on a village in the southeast. James Ole Serian, who leads a task force of security agencies combating al-Shabab, says the …
