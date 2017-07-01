Alaafin Of Oyo Steps Out With His 7 Wives

Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III stepped out recently with seven of his wives to a social function in the state. The media can’t get enough of the saucy monarch and his pretty queens, they took to social media platforms to drop comments. Read Comment Below:

The post Alaafin Of Oyo Steps Out With His 7 Wives appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

