Alcohol abuse is the root cause of infertility — Dr. Osula

By Akpokona Omafuaire

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Rose Du Rouge, has stated that indulgence in unprotected sex and abuse of alcohol are the root causes of infertility.

The NGO made the assertion at Abraka through a volunteer Consultant Physician, Dr. Sharon Osaide Arigbe-Osula, during a health talk held at the Delta State University, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Dr. Arigbe-Osula, the NGO’s primary aim is prevention & creation of awareness for the Global Epidemic infertility.

He stressed that his organization is primed at exposing the risks and symptoms associated with youths and the populace.

He identified smoking, abuse of alcohol as some of the causes of infertility in young and old people.

Dr. Osula further noted that smoking could also lead to poor morphology as well as low sperm counts in men.

The medical practitioner also stated that gonorrhea, urinary track infections which is common in men and women are mainly contacted from public toilets pointing out that it could affect the bladder, uretra and the ovaries.

While noting that ovarian failure are more in women who smoke, Osula added that abortions (D&C’s) is another major cause of infertility.

The post Alcohol abuse is the root cause of infertility — Dr. Osula appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

