Alex Badeh’s Trial adjourned till Till July 4

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, trial could not hold on Monday, due to the ill health of the 19th prosecution witness. Justice Okon Abang adjourned the matter until July 4 for continuation of trial. Badeh is standing trial for allegedly abusing his office by diverting N3.97 billion. The diverted money was meant for …

The post Alex Badeh’s Trial adjourned till Till July 4 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

