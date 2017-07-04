Alexandre Lacazette in London for Arsenal medical

France and Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette is in London for medicals as his club-record transfer to Arsenal nears completion, according to media reports in London.

He is expected to join the North London side on a five-year deal that would see the club pay Lyon £45 million plus add-ons.

The 26-year old Frenchman has scored 113 goals for Lyon in the last four seasons and has been at the French club for the entirety of his professional career so far. Last season alone, he notched up 37 times in 45 games.

He will be Arsenal’s second signing of the summer after Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac joined on a free transfer from Schalke.

