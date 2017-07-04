Alexandre Lacazette Undergoes Arsenal Medical

French striker, Alexandre Lacazette has, Tuesday, completed his medicals as he inches close to a five-year deal with Arsenal worth £46m. According to reports, the former Lyon man underwent the medical at the North London team’s Colney training ground and will seal the deal in no time. “The transfer [fee] will be between €45million…

The post Alexandre Lacazette Undergoes Arsenal Medical appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

