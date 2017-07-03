Alhaji Maitama Sule is dead

PRESS RELEASE July 3rd, 2017 ANNOUNCING THE DEATH OF ALHAJI YUSUF MAITAMA SULE, DANMASANIN KANO With a sorrowful heart, we announce the death of AAlhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano this morning. He died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt following a brief illness. We pray that Allah grants his soul eternal rest. SIGNED: N. […]

