Alhaji Maitama Sule is dead

Posted on Jul 3, 2017

PRESS RELEASE July 3rd,  2017 ANNOUNCING THE DEATH OF ALHAJI YUSUF MAITAMA SULE,  DANMASANIN KANO With a sorrowful heart,  we announce the death of AAlhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano this morning. He died in a hospital in Cairo, Egypt following a brief illness. We pray that Allah grants his soul eternal rest. SIGNED:  N. […]

