… Alhassan eyes club glory

Akwa United attacking midfielder Alhassan ‘Muazzam’ Ibrahim has set his sights on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) trophy at the end of the season playing down on winning an individual prize as a priority.

The Promise Keepers are five points behind league leaders Plateau United who they meet in a top-of-the-table clash this Sunday in Jos, Alhassan believes his team are still in the race and can nick the title at the expense of Jos club and other top teams close to the summit.

Alhassan has been the leading light for the ‘Promise Keepers’ this season, having scored 11 goals in the NPFL and his optimism is high regarding his team’s finish this season, hence he believes there is no need to hide their ambition anymore.

“The most important thing is to continue the way we’ve performed since the beginning of the second stanza of the league. So, our target is to win the league title and we will not give up that ambition until the end of the season. Though we started slowly at the beginning of the season, we have picked up and now understand ourselves perfectly.

“Our aspiration as a team is to add the league title to the FA Cup we won two seasons ago,” the former Wikki Tourists FC attacker stated.

