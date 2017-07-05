Volvo, Betting on Electric, Moves to Phase Out Conventional Engines – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Volvo, Betting on Electric, Moves to Phase Out Conventional Engines
New York Times
A Volvo plug-in hybrid at an auto show in Beijing in 2014. Credit Diego Azubel/European Pressphoto Agency. Volvo Cars became the first mainstream automaker to sound the death knell of the internal combustion engine, saying on Wednesday that all the …
Volvo shakes up car market in pursuit of electric dream
Volvo signals carmakers' growing confidence in an electric future
Volvo's pledge to go electric rings in new era for scandal-hit car sector
