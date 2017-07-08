“All your dreams will come true’ Read RMD’s sweet message to his son on his birthday (photo)

The legendary actor shared this photo with his cute son, Tega who is a year older today. Wishing him a Happy birthday, RMD wrote; “His was the first birth I witnessed. That phenomenon is amazing. I had heard of knees buckling so I was ready. I stilled myself for the moment and passed the test. …

The post “All your dreams will come true’ Read RMD’s sweet message to his son on his birthday (photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

