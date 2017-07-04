Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged Boko Haram Sponsorship: Court acquits Ndume, quashes charges – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Alleged Boko Haram Sponsorship: Court acquits Ndume, quashes charges
Nigeria Today
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, struck-out the four-count terrorism charge the Federal Government preferred against Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. Sen. Ndume. The court held that FG could not prove that it was Ndume that hitherto …
Court sets Sen Ndume free of terrorism chargesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
BREAKING: Court Frees Ndume From Terrorism ChargesCHANNELS TELEVISION
Ali Ndume : Senator cleared of terrorism chargesPulse Nigeria
Premium Times –YNaija
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.