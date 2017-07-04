Alleged Boko Haram Sponsorship: Court acquits Ndume, quashes charges – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsorship: Court acquits Ndume, quashes charges
Nigeria Today
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, struck-out the four-count terrorism charge the Federal Government preferred against Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume. Sen. Ndume. The court held that FG could not prove that it was Ndume that hitherto …
Court sets Sen Ndume free of terrorism charges
BREAKING: Court Frees Ndume From Terrorism Charges
Ali Ndume : Senator cleared of terrorism charges
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!