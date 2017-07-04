Alleged N1.64bn fraud: Absence of prosecution stalls Nyame’s trial

Abuja – The trial of former Taraba governor, Jolly Nyame, was on Tuesday stalled in an FCT High Court, Gudu, due to the absence of the prosecution counsel.

The EFCC prosecution led by Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), was absent in court.

However, after the court had risen, Jacobs sent a message, indicating that he was absent due to his engagement in another matter at the Federal High Court.

Nyame is facing trial on alleged misappropriation of state funds to the tune of N1.64billion during his tenure from 1999 to 2007.

On Monday, July 3, Nyame was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr Hassan Fajimite, and the matter was adjourned until July 4, for continuation of defence.

The continuation examination and cross examination of the defendant, was however stalled by Jacobs’s absence.

The judge, Justice Bukola Banjoko, adjourned hearing until Sept.18, at the instance of the prosecution.

The post Alleged N1.64bn fraud: Absence of prosecution stalls Nyame’s trial appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

