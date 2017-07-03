Alleged N29bn Fraud: fresh evidence admitted in court against Nyako

The Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, has admitted documents tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as fresh evidence against an ex-governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako. The former governor is standing trial on 37 counts of conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office and money laundering to the tune of N29bn. One […]

