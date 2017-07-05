Alumni of MAN Oron calls for institution’s upgrade

By Godwin Oritse

THE Alumni of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, AMANO, Akwa Ibom State, has called on the Federal Government to upgrade the academy to a degree awarding institution.

AMANO urged the government to strengthen the academy by providing adequate training facilities, functional simulators and access to training vessels for cadets.

In a statement by its President, Austin Ume Zurike and General Secretary, Emmanuel Maiguwa, AMANO said that upgrading the academy will raise the quality and standard of its training and equip cadets with the necessary qualifications to meet the industry requirements for international competitiveness.

According to the association, the Academy is the only institution in Nigeria that provides full range professional education and training in line with requirements of the International Maritime Organisation, IMO.

“The Alumni of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, as a unified body, believes it is time for the Federal Government to upgrade the academy, as it did in 1988, to a degree awarding institution. The Alumni is of the view that the academy should retain its premier standing as the foremost specialist maritime training institution, training and educating core maritime professionals for both seagoing and onshore careers,” it said.

According to the association, to achieve the proposed upgrade and restructuring, amending the Act that established the academy, especially its funding arrangement, will contribute substantially to achieving the desired results.

