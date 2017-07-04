Am Worried That Those Agitating For Biafra Are Also Demanding For Igbo Presidency In 2023 – APC National Treasurer

National Treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief George Moghalu has told Igbos to forget the agitation for secession of Biafra. Moghalu stated that the Igbos would stand to lose the most if it became a reality

He however called on them to embrace the call for the restructuring of Nigeria. Speaking at an Anambra Consensus Forum in Awka, Moghalu argued that 50% of the property in Abuja and Lagos were owned by the Igbo, wondering where the secessionists would be accommodated in view of the few states that made up Igboland.

He also said the decision of the Niger Delta states to distance themselves from the Biafra project, makes it worse. He also added that he was worried that most of those fighting for Biafra, were also demanding for Igbo presidency in 2023.

“You can’t be talking about Igbo presidency in 2023 and at the same time talking about Biafran secession,” he said

