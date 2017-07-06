Amazon might partner with Dish Network to offer a wireless service

Amazon and Dish Network might team up to offer cellular service to premium customers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The effort would likely dovetail on the retailer’s Prime Exclusive Phones program, which offers discounted devices to Prime members.

