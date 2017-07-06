Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amazon might partner with Dish Network to offer a wireless service

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Amazon and Dish Network might team up to offer cellular service to premium customers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The effort would likely dovetail on the retailer’s Prime Exclusive Phones program, which offers discounted devices to Prime members.

The post Amazon might partner with Dish Network to offer a wireless service appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.