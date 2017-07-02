Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amber Rose Attempts To Break The Internet With New Rauchy Photos

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

American model and former stripper, Amber Rose looks to be aiming to break the internet yet again after her social media stunt some weeks ago. Recall that Amber Rose had some weeks ago shared on her social media account a photo of herself completely nude save for a black coat and sunglasses. The mother of…

The post Amber Rose Attempts To Break The Internet With New Rauchy Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.