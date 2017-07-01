Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amber Rose Makes It Official With New Boo, 21 Savage (Photos)

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A few weeks ago, Amber Rose said she hasn’t had s*x in 2017. Looks like all that is now in the past as she officially stepped out with her new boyfriend, 21 Savage, who is only 24, ten years younger than Amber, who is 34. More pictures : Source: Naijaloaded

The post Amber Rose Makes It Official With New Boo, 21 Savage (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.