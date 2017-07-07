Ambode enlists monarchs’ support to tackle cultists, kidnappers

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has charged traditional rulers to rise to their responsibilities and ensure that the growing incidence of ritual killing and kidnapping within their communities is immediately stamped out.

Ambode gave the charge at the commissioning of rehabilitated fire station in Itamarun, Epe, saying his administration was concerned about the spate of kidnappings and the recent cases of killings by the faceless Badoo cult group, especially in Ikorodu.

The governor said there was intelligence reports that the activities of the cult gang had the backing of some persons, and called on the traditional rulers to speak up against such happenings within their vicinity, as members of the group were not spirit but human beings.

“This is a good opportunity for me to say this, since the majority of our traditional rulers are here. We just want to pass a message to say that we need to come together and ensure that we speak to all our Baales in the communities that we are having issues and also in Ikorodu to say that we must speak to ourselves.

“We have intelligence here that some of these things are coming from within and our Kabiyesis and Obas need to do something as quickly as possible to arrest this decadence that we have here.

“As far as the Badoo case is concerned, I don’t believe that it has anything to do with a disappearing ghost. I don’t also believe that the rituals can be taking place, without some people not being behind it.

“So, I challenge all our Kabiyesis and all our traditional rulers and Baales, we must arrest this situation as quickly as possible and show that traditional value that we have always been known for and then we would continue to support you.”

He assured that his administration was not relenting in its commitment to ensure the safety of lives and properties of all residents, warning that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the nefarious activities of kidnappers and ritual killings have no place in the state.

Giving an update on the six abducted Igbonla Model College students, the governor said that efforts have been stepped up to secure their release and reunite them with their families, assuring that government would spare nothing to ensure their safe return.

“We know that no amount of expenditure is enough to keep the city safe. I just want to assure Lagosians that we are doing everything possible.

“We don’t run the government on the pages of the newspapers, and that’s why you see that we do not make comments on the newspapers, but we are trying as much as possible to make sure that we get these children back safely which is more important for us,” he said.

The governor further said that his government would tighten security on all the waterways and to provide adequate support to security agencies towards ensuring that the State remains safe and secured for residents and investors.

He said the decision to rehabilitate the fire station was part of ongoing efforts by his administration to upgrade the fire-fighting capacity of the State Fire Service.

He said that in addition to providing modern equipment, the government would also establish more fire stations across the State especially in areas that are considered high risk due to population and level of industrial and commercial activities.

“We shall ensure synergy and effective coordination of efforts between the current 14 fire stations and other emergency responders for effective response to distress calls in any part of the state,” he said.

Ambode while also opening the Jubilee Chalet in Epe, said it became necessary to expand the old Government VIP Chalet built by the Lateef Jakande administration, in line with its objective to strategically reposition the town to take advantage of the economic benefits expected from investments around the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ).

JOSHUA BASSEY

The post Ambode enlists monarchs’ support to tackle cultists, kidnappers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

