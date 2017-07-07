Ambode vows to stamp out Badoo, says they aren’t spirits

To ensure safe return of kidnapped students

Says reports link some Baales to kidnappers

By Leke Adeseri, South West Editor, Evelyn Usman and Bose Adelaja

Lagos—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, assured residents that his administration would curtail the activities of the notorious group known as ‘Badoo boys’ in the Ikorodu axis of the state.

Ambode, who gave the assurance while commissioning a rehabilitated fire service station in Epe axis of the state, also promised to ensure the safe return of the six students kidnapped from Government Model College, Epe since May 25.

He said that he did not believe that the Badoo boys were spirits and could disappear.

“I am deeply concerned about the issue of kidnapping in the state and also the recent developments in Ikorodu about mob action, as well as that of Badoo.

“I just want to assure residents that we are doing everything possible. We don’t run the government on the pages of newspapers, and that is why you see that we do not make comments in the newspapers,” Ambode said.

He, however, charged traditional rulers, especially those in Ikorodu, to wake up from their slumber by helping the government to nip in the bud the rising wave of kidnapping and the Badoo menace in the state.

Ambode said it had come to the point that traditional rulers in the state must come together and speak to the Baales in Ikorodu to nip kidnapping in the bud.

According to the governor, intelligence reports had it that some of the Baales colluded with kidnappers to abduct people in remote areas.

“We have intelligence here that some of these things are coming from within and our Kabiyesis and Obas need to do something as quickly as possible to arrest the decadence.

“As far as the Badoo case is concerned, I do not believe that it has anything to do with a disappearing ghost.

“I don’t also believe that the rituals can be taking place, without some people not being behind it.

“So, I challenge all our Kabiyesis and all our traditional rulers and Baales, we must arrest this situation as quickly as possible and show that traditional value that we have always been known for and then we will continue to support you,” Ambode said.

The governor said his government was wholeheartedly committed to safety of lives and property in the state.

The governor said the fire station was being commissioned to enhance safety of lives and property in Epe, adding that his administration would deliver more fire stations across the state.

Police comb criminal hideouts to avert July 7, bloodshed

Meanwhile, the Police in Lagos have beefed up security in areas prone to cult clashes, with a view to averting any likely bloodbath associated with the celebration of June 7th (7/7) by cultists across the country.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal has it that some Divisional Police Officers in areas prone to such attacks in Lagos, have been sleeping in their offices since three days, as they were directed to personally lead their men to scenes of distress calls, in the event of of any crisis within their jurisdictions.

But in spite of the security arrangement, residents in some of the areas, are still gripped with fear of falling victims in the event of rival cults war.

By the way, 7/7,(July 7) is a significant day set aside by cultists to celebrate their anniversary as well as avenge the killings of their members by rival confraternities.

Areas where such attacks were recorded during the celebration in the past, included Ikorodu, Bariga, Orile, Mushin, Isolo, Ilasamaja, Lagos Island, Alagbado, Ajegunle, Oworoshoki, Ojota among other places.

Ikorodu as gathered , is the area worst hit in rival cult clashes since the history of 7/7. As at yesterday, some residents were contemplating leaving their homes in Ikorodu until the event is over.

Residents of Maya area of the town, were gripped with trepidation when news of today’s 7/7 anniversary filtered in.

July 7 as gathered, is sacrosanct for the anniversary in Ikorodu but Vanguard learned that the venue varies as it was determined by leaders of respective confraternities.

For instance, 2016 anniversary reportedly took place at Igode and Fakale communities in Sagamu Local Government, during which 11 persons were killed, scores of others were injured and vehicles windscreens shattered during a clash between members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities.

As of yesterday, banners were ostentatiously displayed in different parts of Ikorodu , with the names of some traditional rulers as guests of honour.

Police assure Lagosians of safety

But spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde famous-Cole said “There is an operational order to crackdown on undesirable elements in the state. Criminal hideouts, black-spots and areas prone to attack are effectively covered by our operatives for effective policing.

This in turn will make the command proactive/active to all forms of break down of law and order. This operation will continue throughout the month of July .The Lagos state police command guarantees adequate security in the entire state.”

Fayose bans students procession

In the same vein, Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has banned all students activities and public processions in the state, hinging his decision on information that cultists in the state had planned public procession for today.

In a statement, the governor informed that security operatives would be on red alert in Ijero Ekiti, Oye Ekiti and other major towns with high students activities, adding that they (operatives ) would also conduct stop and search on any vehicle within the State.

The statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said: “There must be no activity of secret cults in Ekiti State henceforth and there must be no students’ procession of any form. Anyone found culpable in this act of using cultists to cause anarchy in the state will be dealt with decisively.”

