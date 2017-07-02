Ambode’s wife empowers 103 widows

The founder of Hope For Women In Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEN), Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has empowered 103 widows; to make them self reliant and better cater for their children.The first lady of Lagos State said that after a careful analysis, it was realised that though all the widows need support, but the same type of assistance cannot work for everyone because of age differences and circumstances around them.



“Based on this, the beneficiaries were divided into three categories as follows: Those that require skill acquisition, those that require equipment support to stabilise their businesses and those that require financial assistance to expand their businesses.”



She said that her foundation decided that it would be best to train the younger widows, for them to have particular skills they can rely on, to generate regular income by themselves.

“It is the objective of this programme to properly educate and enlighten these women on their matrimonial rights under the law. We cannot pretend to be ignorant of the cultural and social problems that women face upon the death of their husbands, including accessing whatever was left behind by their loved ones.”



The equipment distributed include deep freezers, refrigerators, generators, whipping machines, industrial gas cookers, professional cameras, photocopiers, grinding machines, bag-sewing machines, oven and embroidery machines among others.







