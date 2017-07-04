Pages Navigation Menu

Ambrose Alli University 100 Level Students Time-Table For I.D Cards Distribution Out 2016/2017.

The fresh students (100 level) of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma are hereby informed that the management of the institution has released the ID cards distribution timetable for all faculties. AAU EKPOMA ID CARDS DISTRIBUTION TIMETABLE. 1) Faculty Of Agriculture Date: 29th June to 3rd July 2017 Venue: University Printing Press 2) Faculty Art …

