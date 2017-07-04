Ambrose Alli University 100 Level Students Time-Table For I.D Cards Distribution Out 2016/2017.

The fresh students (100 level) of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma are hereby informed that the management of the institution has released the ID cards distribution timetable for all faculties. AAU EKPOMA ID CARDS DISTRIBUTION TIMETABLE. 1) Faculty Of Agriculture Date: 29th June to 3rd July 2017 Venue: University Printing Press 2) Faculty Art …

The post Ambrose Alli University 100 Level Students Time-Table For I.D Cards Distribution Out 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

