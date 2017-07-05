Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ambrose Alli University 21st Convocation Ceremony Scheduled.

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that  Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma 21st convocation ceremony has been announced as follows; FRIDAY 7TH, JULY Jumat Service Time: 2.00 pm Venue: Ambrose Alli University Central Mosque SUNDAY 9TH, 2017 Inter-denominational Service Venue: St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Chaplaincy. Opposite Faculty Of Law, Main Campus Time: 9.00am MONDAY, 10TH …

The post Ambrose Alli University 21st Convocation Ceremony Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.