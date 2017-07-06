Ambrose Alli University Notice To Past Students On Its 21st Convocation Ceremony.

This is to notify past students of the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma that the 21st convocation ceremony of the university holds on 7th July. In view of this, graduating students are to take note of the following; Graduands of 2011/2012, 2010/2011 Academic Session and below are to pay Thirty Thousand (30,000) Naira for Certificate​. ​2012/2013, …

The post Ambrose Alli University Notice To Past Students On Its 21st Convocation Ceremony. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

