Qatar Airways joins major Middle East rivals in lifting laptop ban on US flights – New York Daily News
|
New York Daily News
|
Qatar Airways joins major Middle East rivals in lifting laptop ban on US flights
New York Daily News
DUBLIN/DUBAI (Reuters) – Qatar Airways said on Thursday passengers traveling to the United States can now carry their laptops and other large electronics on board, ending a three month in-cabin ban on devices for the Doha-based airline. Qatar Airways …
Laptop Ban Lifted on Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways launch new direct flight from Doha to Dublin
Qatar Airways aims to start buying American Airlines shares 'soon'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!