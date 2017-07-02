CAPS United stun Zamalek with victory in Champions League – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
CAPS United stun Zamalek with victory in Champions League
BBC Sport
Abbas Amidu scored twice as CAPS United of Zimbabwe stunned Zamalek of Egypt with a 3-1 victory in Harare on Sunday, as the penultimate round of African Champions League group matches continued. Ronald Pfumbidzai put the hosts ahead in a Group …
Amidu-inspired CAPS stun Zamalek
CAF Champions League Review: Zamalek suffer major blow
CAPS brace for 'biggest game of the year'
