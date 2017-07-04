Amnesty International to enlist digital volunteers to track oil spills in Niger Delta – Premium Times
Premium Times
Amnesty International to enlist digital volunteers to track oil spills in Niger Delta
Premium Times
Amnesty International says it is seeking to enlist digital activists to help track oil spills in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Amnesty, in a press release on Monday, called the project “Decode Oil Spill Project” which it described as a …
New 'messy' data project uses digital activists to track Niger Delta oil spills
Decode Oil Spills Innovative data project enlists thousands of digital activists to track Nigeria spills
