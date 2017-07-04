Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amnesty International to enlist digital volunteers to track oil spills in Niger Delta – Premium Times

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

Amnesty International to enlist digital volunteers to track oil spills in Niger Delta
Premium Times
Amnesty International says it is seeking to enlist digital activists to help track oil spills in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. Amnesty, in a press release on Monday, called the project “Decode Oil Spill Project” which it described as a
New 'messy' data project uses digital activists to track Niger Delta oil spillsAmnesty International UK
Decode Oil Spills Innovative data project enlists thousands of digital activists to track Nigeria spillsAmnesty International

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.